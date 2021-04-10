Message from BCCT and the British Embassy, Bangkok

On behalf of our members, directors and staff the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) sends its sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The British Embassy Bangkok has issued the following guidance from HMG about the overseas response to his death. Please note that:

Due to worldwide COVID restrictions, there will be no physical book of condolence opened at the Embassy; · Mourners will be asked to sign the online book of condolence, which will shortly be available at www.royal.uk;

· Please do not send floral tributes to the Embassy or to Buckingham Palace;

· We are encouraged to wear dark clothing and men should wear black ties and a black suit;

· All Embassy related events are postponed until after the funeral; and

· We will be pausing all social media activity until the day after the funeral, the date of which is to be confirmed

Prince Philip last visited Thailand with the Queen on a State Visit twenty-five years ago in 1996. The visit coincided with BCCT’s 50th Anniversary celebrations.











