Nationwide lockdown to tackle latest COVID-19 outbreak is not necessary

Thailand Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda said there is no need for a nationwide lockdown to tackle the latest outbreak of Covid-19.







He said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has allowed governors and communicable disease committees in each province to use measures depending on the situation in their areas. The outbreak situation may vary from province to province, so each governor should be able to issue measures suitable for their community while creating minimal impact to the people and the local economy.







The minister said if every citizen continues to properly protect themselves, the outbreak will soon be contained and a nationwide lockdown or strict measures that could hurt the economy will not be necessary.

He also urged people planning to travel back to their hometowns during Songkran to follow Covid-19 preventive measures and stay safe on the road. (NNT)















