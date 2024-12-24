Prime Minister aims for 3% GDP growth, drives quarterly economic push

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has expressed her aspiration for Thailand’s GDP to grow by at least 3% in 2025, emphasizing the need for continuous progress across all quarters.

When asked about the country’s economic targets for the coming year, the Prime Minister stated that growth forecasts are already in place for each quarter.







She turned to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavachira for input, humorously asking, “How much higher can we aim?” before reaffirming her goal for growth exceeding 3%.

“We will push as far as we can every quarter to ensure consistency,” she said.

When questioned whether the target aligns with the ambitious goals set by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, she commented, “Regardless of who sets the high target, we aim to reach it.”

































