Pattaya enjoys cooler mornings as winter air brings pleasant coastal weather

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is experiencing refreshingly cooler mornings as a high-pressure system continues to cover much of upper Thailand, bringing a slight drop in temperatures and gentler coastal conditions, according to the Meteorological Department’s latest forecast.

For the next 24 hours, Pattaya and the eastern seaboard can expect generally fair weather, with mild to cool conditions in the early morning hours followed by warm sunshine during the day. Temperatures are forecast to ease slightly, making outdoor activities along the beach more comfortable for both residents and visitors.







While colder conditions are more pronounced in northern and northeastern provinces, Pattaya remains largely unaffected by rain, with only low chances of brief showers offshore. Northeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand remain moderate, helping to keep humidity in check and creating pleasant sea breezes along the coastline.

Wave conditions in nearby waters are moderate, with waves around 1–2 meters, increasing slightly in areas affected by passing showers. Small boats are advised to exercise caution, particularly farther offshore, but overall marine conditions remain manageable.





Air quality in the eastern region is generally better than in Bangkok, though authorities advise monitoring conditions closely as dust accumulation in parts of central Thailand remains at moderate to high levels due to weak air circulation.

With cooler mornings, sunny afternoons, and lighter rainfall, Pattaya is set to enjoy classic December weather—ideal for beach walks, seaside dining, and outdoor events as the year-end holiday season approaches.



































