Thailand, UN rally 58 nations in Bangkok to take on borderless online scam syndicates

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand and the United Nations launched an international summit on Wednesday to forge a global alliance against the escalating threat of online scams.

The International Conference on Global Partnership against Online Scams, co-hosted by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), convened 338 delegates from 58 countries at the InterContinental Hotel in Bangkok.







A Borderless Threat

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow opened the two-day forum revealed that Thailand has assisted in the repatriation of over 10,000 individuals from more than 40 countries who were rescued from call center compounds in neighboring countries.

“No single country can solve this problem alone,” Sihasak said. “We need coordinated efforts to protect victims, prosecute criminal networks, and enforce laws effectively.”

The minister noted that Thailand has seized nearly $300 million in assets linked to online fraud in recent months and emphasized Thailand’s role as one of 72 signatories to the UN Convention Against Cybercrime.



Cambodia’s Absence

Despite ministerial-level participation from China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Rwanda, Cambodia—frequently cited by international monitors as a hub for scam operations—did not send a representative to the meeting.

“We are not actually singling out any specific country. Every nation experiences this problem differently. Certainly, it would have been good if Cambodia participated. However, even without their presence, we believe Cambodia will cooperate with the outcomes agreed upon at this conference.”









The Bangkok Joint Statement

The summit is expected to conclude on Thursday with the adoption of the “Bangkok Joint Statement,” describe as a landmark framework\for international intelligence sharing and joint operations.

Sihasak warned that without such a platform, authorities would remain stuck catching only low-level operators while major crime syndicates continue to operate with impunity. “If we work in isolation, we will only capture the small players,” he added. (TNA)



































