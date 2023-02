The Provincial Electricity Authority pruned tree branches on Soi Buakhao to prevent power outages.

City Councilman Dilok Thongnak observed Feb. 3 as PEA workers targeted trees tangled in power lines between Soi Honey and Soi Diana.

Soi Buakhao has many tall trees covering electric cables so the process took about two hours. Utility workers plan to inspect the rest of the street to find similar problems.