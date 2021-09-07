Pattaya parents drive up to register for education subsidies

Pattaya-area parents submitted documents needed for them to receive 2,000 baht in government subsidies to offset educational costs.

Registration for the per-student stipends began Sept. 6 at Maryvit Pattaya School where parents had to submit copies of their identification cards and bankbooks in order to receive the electronic payments.







Funds will be dispersed by Sept. 7 for schools under the Office of the Basic Education Commission and Sept. 10 for schools affiliated with the Office of the Private Education Commission.

Parents said the drive-up process was smooth and organized.

The Education Ministry is paying out 21.6 billion baht to subsidize educational costs in the elementary and vocational education systems to mitigate financial burdens on parents as a result of Covid-19.

The funds can be spent on tuition fees, maintenance, Internet or electricity bills. Additional funds will be allocated for a variety of educational devices for online learning for kindergarten to third grade.



































