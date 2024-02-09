7-year-old girl victim of alleged sexual assault in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police arrested Mr. Tum on February 8, following a warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 7-year-old Thai-German girl at a condominium located in Soi Thepprasit 17, Jomtien. Statements from the victim and witnesses led to the issuance of the arrest warrant.

Tum, a resident of Surin province, works as a beach umbrella and chair rental provider in Jomtien Beach. He admitted to his involvement upon arrest and was taken in for further questioning. In his statement, Tum claimed he was merely watching children play by the water. He claimed that he gave his mobile phone to the child to play with, but doesn’t understand why bystanders accused him of sexually assaulting the girl. However, authorities remain sceptical of his account.







Tum reaffirmed to police that he did not drink any alcohol that day, but went on to express remorse and extended an apology to the parents of the victim for the alleged sexual crime. The investigation is on-going, and authorities are determined to ensure justice is served in this distressing case.































