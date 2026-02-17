Chinese tourist injured and robbed in Pattaya police launch manhunt to protect city’s image

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya are hunting for a group of suspects after a Chinese tourist was assaulted and robbed of about 20,000 baht in an incident that authorities fear could damage the city’s tourism image.

The incident was reported at 4:36 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 17, to officers from the Pattaya City Police Station. The attack took place inside a hotel on Pattaya Second Road Soi 4.

Police found the 27-year-old Chinese man injured and visibly shaken. He was assisted by rescue workers before being escorted to file a complaint with investigators.







A nearby motorcycle taxi driver told police that he saw the injured tourist run out of the hotel asking for help, claiming he had been attacked and robbed by a group of entertainers he had hired. The suspects reportedly fled the scene shortly after the incident.

According to the victim, speaking through an interpreter, he initially hired one entertainer to visit his hotel room. That person later contacted two others to join them, leading to an argument. The dispute escalated, and the group allegedly assaulted him and stole cash amounting to around 20,000 baht before fleeing.



Police said they have issued a radio alert with suspect descriptions and deployed investigation teams to track down those involved. Investigators believe the incident may have been premeditated, noting that similar cases have occurred in the area in the past.

Authorities stressed that such crimes harm Pattaya’s reputation as a major tourist destination and said efforts are underway to quickly arrest the suspects and reassure visitors of their safety.



































