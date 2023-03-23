Pattaya Dep. Mayor makes yet another promise regarding delayed Thepprasit roadwork

Disruptive road work on Thepprasit Road will be completed on time in May, Pattaya’s deputy mayor vowed.

Speaking at the March 21 Pattaya City Council meeting, Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai again promised that sewer improvements on Thepprasit that have caused crushing traffic jams will be done on time.







Nothing about the Thepprasit roadwork, now entering its second year has been on time and Manote has made numerous schedule promises before, all of them broken.

Even Manote admitted there was still a great deal of work to be done in just two months, casting more suspicion on his promise.







Councilman Suchart Khunjeng criticized the delayed roadwork, saying residents between Thepprasit Soi 11 and Sukhumvit Road are sick of the traffic and inconvenience.

Manote blamed the Provincial Electricity Authority and Provincial Waterworks Authority, both of which are doing their own utilities improvement roadwork that has caused delays for the city’s sewer contractor.







It was suggested to Manote that perhaps the three agencies should have made a plan to work together.

Suchart also complained about a lack of lights in the construction zone, which Manote also promised to remedy.



























