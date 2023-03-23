Pattaya teen committed for marijuana, kratom abuse

A 14-year-old East Pattaya boy was committed to a hospital for a week for mandatory drug rehabilitation after getting hooked on marijuana and kratom water.

District Chief Pisit Sirisawatnukul and Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak brought public health workers to Soi Khao Talo 7/1 house where he lives with his 69-year-old grandmother March 21.







She had called authorities complaining that the boy had become a burden because he didn’t go to school and just smoked weed. She could not control him anymore.

He was committed to Banglamung Hospital’s drug-rehab program for a week.

Public officials claimed the boy wanted to quit the two illegal drugs and that his “symptoms” were not severe.



























