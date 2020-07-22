Pattaya dark side aside, Nongprue’s flood-control work paying off

Nongprue is off to a good start in controlling rainy season floods, but needs to do more to keep it that way, the subdistrict’s top engineer said.







Sanitation Engineering Director Berkchai Nillapanan said July 20 that most areas of the Nongprue – other than railway road and the major streets of East Pattaya – have seen no real flooding so far this season.

Soi Khao Talo and nearby parallel streets have been a different story, with raging floods that even carried away a Mercedes-Benz.



Berkchai said flood control in other areas is due to the vigilant dredging of Nongprue’s three canals that carry runoff to the sea. The canals are cleaned four times a year, twice with heavy machinery and two using manual labor from the Pattaya Remand Prison to scrape out hyacinth and garbage.

Underground pipes are cleaned regularly as well, he said, although more work needs to be done this year.

Berkchai said that while Nongprue is working hard to prevent floods, resident living in low-lying areas should move electronics and valuables to higher ground to avoid water damage.











