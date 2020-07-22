Pattaya-airport high-speed train proceeding at snail’s pace

As the high-speed rail project linking Pattaya and Bangkok’s airports inches forward, local officials finally have been asked where they’d like the stations located.







The State Railway of Thailand unveiled the environmental-impact report for the rail project in October 2017, but it’s little closer to reality than it was then.

Mawin Yimdee, an engineer from Italian Thai Co., which is spearheading design of the line linking U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport with Bangkok’s two international airports, gave Pattaya deputy mayors, city councilmen and department heads an update July 18.

The planned route calls for a standard-gauge set of tracks to run from Don Mueang International Airport to the terminus of the existing Airport Rail Link in Makkhasan, Bangkok to Suvarnabumi International Airport and through Chachoengsao and Chonburi to U-Tapao-Pattaya International Airport and Rayong.

The report suggested 10 stations along the way, including Sriracha. Only stations at U-Tapao International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport would be underground.

As 18.6 kilometers of the line run through Pattaya, city officials have asked for their input on where stations should be located.

Project managers also need to coordinate with city hall on work underway to lay new storm-drainage and sewer pipes, culverts and pumps.

Originally estimated at 200 billion baht, the project was supposed to begin in 2018 and open in 2023, which obviously won’t happen on time now.(PCPR)

