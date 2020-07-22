Pattaya motorbike thief never had chance

Tracked from start until end, a Pattaya motorbike thief never had a chance.

Montree Kumpan, 52, was arrested July 20 outside his apartment on Soi Yensabai. With him was a motorbike owned by Jomtien Beach beer bar owner Nattapol Charoensuk, 29.







Nattapol said he had parked his bike in front of the bar on Soi Chaiyapruek. Montree was captured on security video taking the bike. The key had been left in the ignition.

Police used CCTV footage along with Montree’s escape route and traced himadn the bike back to the South Pattaya apartment.











