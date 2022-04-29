Pattaya cracks down on Tree Town motorbike parking

Pattaya traffic police cracked down on parking on Soi Buakhao, where motorbikes have blocked already narrow traffic lanes.

Motorists and business owners have complained loudly about the dozens of motorbikes parked along 50 meters of the central Pattaya street by the Tree Town Market bar area.



Traffic has been reduced to a crawl due to lanes partially blocked by parked bikes and the motorcycle-taxi stand opposite Tree Town.

Traffic police ordered all parked bikes removed and instructed Tree Town security guards to prevent parking on the street, insisting vehicles must be parked inside the bar complex itself.





































