Pattaya courier swindled by online ‘customer’

A motorcycle taxi driver who fronted her own money for customers who hired her to run errands ended up getting swindled out of her cash.

Nawimol Polachai, 39, said she earned extra cash by paying bills and buying food for people she had never met after being contacted online.



Twice someone hired her to buy food and make a loan-interest payment. She used her own money, a total of 1,100 baht, expecting to be repaid when she showed up to deliver the goods in South Pattaya.

But when she showed up, no one was there. She complained to police about being swindled March 22.

































