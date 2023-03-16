Pattaya councilmen on pothole and traffic lights patrol

Pattaya city councilmen were back on pothole patrol, responding to complaints about bad pavement and broken traffic lights and sign posts.

Councilman Dilok Thongnak on March 14 inspected the scene of an earlier traffic accident on Central Road at the corner of Soi Arunothai and Central Road where a motorist hit a traffic light, rendering it inoperable. The crash tore down the sign post to Pattaya Klang Soi 1 too.







He asked the Pattaya Engineering Department to get on repairs before more accidents occur.

In Jomtien Beach, Councilman Prasartporn Deeden checked out three potholes at the Hanuman Curve and had street workers come plug them.



























