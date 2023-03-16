Pattaya to cut motorbike taxis on Walking Street

Pattaya will cut the number of motorcycle taxis on Walking Street after drivers ignored pleas for them to stop driving on the nightlife strip after dark.

Motorbikes were the main complaint at a March 13 meeting between Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, city officials and Walking Street business owners.

Motorbike-taxi drivers learned what happens when they fail to play by city hall’s rules, with the deputy mayor saying the number of drivers allowed to work on the street will be reduced as punishment for them driving on Walking Street after 7 p.m.







The city also plans to limit the number of bikes parked on side streets, most of them belonging to employees of bars and restaurants. The streets are too congested to allow emergency vehicles to enter.

Business owners complained about aggressive hawkers promoting sex shows to tourists while city hall countered with accusations that businesses are still encroaching on public space with their offerings.

Owners also were told to have all their rubbish ready for collection at 4 a.m. nightly.

The rest of the meeting decided nothing, ending up as a forum for gripes with no firm promises to do anything about them.



























