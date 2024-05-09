Heavy rainstorms and strong winds remain Pattaya

The Meteorological Department reveals that in some parts of Thailand, there are heavy rainstorms and strong winds. The department warns people in these areas to be cautious of the dangers posed by thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain. In Bangkok and its vicinity, there is a 60% chance of thunderstorms.







Over the next 24 hours, Thailand’s upper region will experience an easterly and southeasterly wind convergence, leading to thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain in some areas. People in these regions are advised to stay indoors, avoid open spaces, large trees, weak structures, and fragile billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect their agricultural produce and livestock from potential damage, including sudden flooding and landslides, especially in hilly and low-lying areas near rivers and streams. Extra caution is advised for travelers passing through areas with thunderstorms.







In the southern and eastern coastal areas, the prevailing winds will cause heavy rain in some parts. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in areas prone to thunderstorms.

In Bangkok and its surrounding areas, there is a 60% chance of thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 25-26 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 30-35 degrees Celsius at the highest.









































