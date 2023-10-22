1000 Chinese delegates gear up for December convention in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet welcomed representatives from Zhongdao Hemei, a prominent Chinese company, and their delegation on Oct. 20, to plan the forthcoming visit of approximately 1,000 Chinese visitors to Pattaya in December. This strategic initiative aims to promote the conference and seminar market, bolster tourism, and invigorate the local economy, thereby enhancing Pattaya’s global standing.







As Pattaya steadily emerges from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has actively resumed its hospitality to both Thai and international visitors. Experiencing a commendable recovery, Pattaya has diversified its tourist offerings, earning praise from travelers on both domestic and global fronts. Despite this success, Pattaya remains committed to continuous development, with a series of tourism-promotion activities slated for the latter part of 2023.







Towards the end of this year, Pattaya is set to host an array of captivating events, including the Pattaya Jazz Festival on the beach from Nov. 10 to 11 and the International Fireworks Festival from Nov. 24 to 25. These events are poised to not only provide entertainment but also contribute to the city’s vibrant atmosphere. Moreover, numerous other activities and initiatives are in the pipeline, signaling Pattaya’s dedication to welcoming both Thai and international tourists throughout the remainder of 2023.















