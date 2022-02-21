Pattaya council questions science behind Bali Hai traffic plan

A Pattaya city councilman questioned plans to reinstall traffic barriers at Bali Hai Pier, basically insinuating engineers didn’t know what they’re doing.

Boonanan Pattanasin questioned Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome Feb. 20 on his announced strategy to combat traffic congestion at the South Pattaya jetty. He asked if the barrier installation was based on traffic-engineering principles or if workers were just winging it.



He also wanted to know how a U-turn would be organized and where signs would be posted.

Previously, Boonanan said, the city council had no idea if there was science behind the installation of many barriers at Bali Hai. He said such a project must put safety first and also look good.







He said barriers can make things convenient for small vehicles, but can slow the movement of buses and trucks.

He also said guide posts heading to the parking lot are confusing and ugly and not suitable for an international tourist city.

Sonthaya defended his plan, said previous attempts to organize traffic at Bali Hai have been muddled by too many committees. First the former military junta set up a panel to rework traffic there, then Pattaya had its own committee before the government complaint center got involved, demanding city hall address complaints.































