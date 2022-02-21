Illegal Pattaya crocodile farm raided

Pattaya-Nongprue police and Natural Resources and environmental officials raided a Nong Plalai tourist attraction stealthily raising crocodiles without a permit.

Officers from the Environmental Crime Division, Immigration Bureau and Department of Fisheries on Feb. 20 hit Iyara Park, an attraction aimed at Chinese tours after being tipped off that operators were illegally raising freshwater crocodiles.



Spread over 22 rais (35,200 sqm) in Nong Plalai Moo 2 village in East Pattaya, Iyara has big, fenced-in ponds with steel guardrails and nets. There were more than 50 freshwater crocodiles, each about 2-3 meters long.

Officers photographed the animals and arrested owners Yun Weixia, 63, and Lumduan, 53.







An employee told authorities that the park bought the crocodiles about two years ago for Chinese tourists to feed. They claimed the farm had a lawful permit from the Department of Fisheries. They could not produce it on request, however.

All the crocs were impounded.



































