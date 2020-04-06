Pattaya continues vigorous fight against coronavirus

There is no let-up in the fight to kill all impurities in Pattaya and the surrounding area to block the invasion of the deadly coronavirus.







The Disease Prevention and Control Division, Disease Control Section and Cleanliness and Sewage Maintenance Section, Public Health Office, officers of Environment Office, Pattaya City, roamed the streets and markets including private shops to sweep, scrub, wash and spray disinfectant for protection and eradication of any contagious diseases.

At the same time, residents were encouraged to wash their hands often with soap or sanitizing gel and wear a face mask to protect themselves from the COVID-19 coronavirus. (PCPR)

















