Lockdown measures under consideration for Pattaya

By
Boonlua Chatree
-
0
611
Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai is considering additional lockdown measures in Pattaya.

Chonburi’s governor is considering additional lockdown measures in Pattaya to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai and provincial public-health officials toured Pattaya April 4 to survey the enforcement measures being taken by city hall, Banglamung District and local police.



Chonburi’s governor and provincial public-health officials toured Pattaya Beach including Walking Street and saw that hotels, restaurants, bars convenience stores and other businesses were closed after the 10 p.m. national curfew

He saw that hotels, restaurants, bars convenience stores and other businesses were closed after the 10 p.m. national curfew, as well as the entirety of Walking Street. The only vehicles on the streets were trucks spraying disinfectant.

The governor’s next stop was in Sattahip where he handed out energy drinks to police manning checkpoints.

Pakarathorn said additional checkpoints are being considered that would stop anyone not a resident or business owner in Pattaya from entering.

Chonburi’s governor and provincial public-health officials toured Pattaya Beach and saw that hotels, restaurants, bars convenience stores and other businesses were closed after the 10 p.m. national curfew.
The governor’s next stop was in Sattahip where he handed out energy drinks to police manning checkpoints.
The only vehicles on the streets were trucks spraying disinfectant.
Officials ask a person near the beach to return to his residence before curfew starts at 10 pm.
A checkpoint opposite Banglamung district office screens people from getting in or out of town.

