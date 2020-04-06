Lockdown measures under consideration for Pattaya

Chonburi’s governor is considering additional lockdown measures in Pattaya to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai and provincial public-health officials toured Pattaya April 4 to survey the enforcement measures being taken by city hall, Banglamung District and local police.







He saw that hotels, restaurants, bars convenience stores and other businesses were closed after the 10 p.m. national curfew, as well as the entirety of Walking Street. The only vehicles on the streets were trucks spraying disinfectant.

The governor’s next stop was in Sattahip where he handed out energy drinks to police manning checkpoints.

Pakarathorn said additional checkpoints are being considered that would stop anyone not a resident or business owner in Pattaya from entering.