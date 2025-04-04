Pattaya continues efforts to assist homeless living in public spaces

By Pattaya Mail
PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials from the Pattaya Social Welfare Office and Pattaya City Security Division collaborate with the Chonburi Provincial Homeless Protection Center in a mission to assist and clean up homeless areas.

The operation focused on areas such as Pattaya Beach, Second Pattaya Road, and other locations based on complaints received by the Pattaya City Hall’s Complaint Department (1337). This effort is in line with the Protection of Homeless Persons Act 2014 to ensure better support and organization for those in need.


City officials continue efforts to improve support for the homeless in key locations across the city.












