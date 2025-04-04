April closures at Jomtien immigration bureau

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration reminds customers of upcoming national holidays governing all immigration offices: Monday April 7 (Chakri Memorial Day) and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday April 14, 15 and 16 (Songkan Festival). There are no further holiday closures during April, but customers are reminded that Saturdays and Sundays, 52 weeks a week, see closure of most public services including all immigration offices nationally.







Customers whose permission expires on a closure date, but are allowed to remain in Thailand, should attend immigration on the next “open” day to avoid fines for extensions or renewals. Those needing to report for the 90 days check-in are reminded that the requirement is a 21 days window (14 days prior and 7 days after the due date). Some immigration services can be completed online, including the requirement for “housemasters” such as hoteliers and condominium owners to report the address of foreign guests quickly after arrival.



From May 1, it will be compulsory for all non-Thais – irrespective of visa status – arriving in Thailand by air, land or sea to submit in advance the online form TDAC (Thailand Digital Arrival Card). The registration should be made within 3 days before arrival. Further details at: https://tdac.immigration.go.th TDAC replaces the former manual form TM6 which has been withdrawn.





























