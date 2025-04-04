American man in mental breakdown stabs himself while reading book on Pattaya highway

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Rescue Center was alerted to a distressing situation involving a foreign man in a mental breakdown. The incident occurred on the median strip of Sukhumvit Road, North Pattaya, where Mr. Brian, a 35-year-old American, was seen sitting and reading from a book, reportedly resembling a scripture, while holding a 10-centimeter knife to his throat. Despite efforts to calm him, Mr. Brian suddenly stabbed himself multiple times in the neck and chest, bleeding heavily.

Rescue workers and police officers quickly responded, attempting to subdue him as he continued to lash out in a manic state. After a brief struggle, authorities managed to restrain him, provide first aid, and urgently transport him to the hospital. During the ordeal, the man appeared to be muttering in an incoherent manner, potentially due to stress or a psychological episode, with possible influence from the novels he had been reading.







Authorities discovered several personal items, including novels by famous authors and identification documents, left behind at the scene. Witnesses reported the man had been acting erratically prior to the incident, prompting concerns that he might take others hostage. The cause of the episode remains unclear, but authorities suspect it may have been linked to mental stress or the contents of his reading materials.

Mr. Brian remains in a coma and is under close medical care. Authorities are in the process of contacting his family for further clarification.



























