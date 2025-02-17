Pattaya continues crackdown on drug hotspots, demolition of unlicensed structures in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following reports of Jomtien Soi 3 becoming a notorious hotspot for drug trafficking and abuse, authorities in Pattaya have launched a major operation aimed at eliminating this illegal activity. The operation, dubbed “Clean-up Parasites,” involves the demolition of unauthorized structures that had become gathering spots for drug-related activities. The operation is being led by the Police Region 2 force in collaboration with Pattaya City officials.

The targeted area spans approximately one rai, where buildings had been constructed without proper permission. In response to this urgent issue, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet has directed officers to oversee the demolition efforts.







On the ground, a team of municipal officers has been working tirelessly to ensure the demolition proceeds smoothly. They are also monitoring the area at all hours of the day, from morning to night, to ensure peace and order is maintained.

During the operation, it was noted that tenants had already vacated the buildings, leaving only the demolition teams to continue their work. Meanwhile, one local resident expressed support for the crackdown, praising the authorities’ efforts to reduce the once-infamous drug problem in the area. However, they also requested improved lighting in the now-empty area, as it had become quite dark following the demolition of the structures.

Pattaya’s municipal officers and police have been actively patrolling the area to ensure that no further illegal activity takes place. The collaborative efforts of Pattaya City officials, the police, and municipal officers are being recognized and appreciated by the local community.































