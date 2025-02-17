Police crackdown on illegal immigration in Pattaya; four arrested after 6 years without permits

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung Police Station officials conducted a raid in the area behind the New Market in Naklua, North Pattaya. The operation aimed to apprehend illegal migrant workers, in line with the “Clean-Up” policy to address unlawful foreign labor in the region.

During the raid, four individuals were arrested, all of whom had been living and working in Thailand illegally. Two of the arrested individuals had been in the country for over six years without authorization. They were detained and will be deported back to Myanmar following the legal process. The operation highlights the authorities' ongoing effort to maintain law and order and curb illegal immigration in Pattaya and surrounding areas.
































