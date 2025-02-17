German national dies in head-on collision with SUV on Huay Yai road in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A German national tragically died in a head-on collision with an SUV after losing control of his motorcycle. The accident occurred at 1:36 AM on February 16, on the Huay Yai road, East Pattaya. The local rescue team and police received the call and quickly responded.

At the scene, officers found a Toyota Fortuner with severe front-end damage, driven by Watthanawit, 28, and a Yamaha Grand Filano motorcycle wrecked in the middle of the road. The motorcyclist, identified as Mr. Prade Mario Dieter, 45, a German national, was found dead at the scene in a pool of blood. Parts from both vehicles were scattered around the area.







Watthanawit explained that he was driving back from the Burapa Pattaya Bike Week event when he noticed the motorcycle speeding and swerving into his lane. Despite trying to avoid the collision, the motorcycle hit the car head-on. Witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle cross lanes before the crash.

Police are investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage to determine the cause. The body of the deceased has been taken to Pattaya Patmakhun Hospital for further procedures.































