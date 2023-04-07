Pattaya considers building boat ramp on Naklua Soi 18

Pattaya will draft a feasibility study to build a boat ramp for boat owners in Naklua.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired an April 4 meeting with Marine Department and Banglamung District officials to consider a request from the Pattaya Local Boat Association to alleviate problems stemming from the offshore mooring of boats.







The association said many of its members have suffered damage to their boats due to storms. Members would like a boat ramp on Naklua Soi 18 to take their vessels ashore during rough seas.

The panel decided that city and marine officials should survey the site and write a feasibility study and plan design, as long as there are no environmental effects and impacts on local residents.



















