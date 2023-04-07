7 illegal workers nabbed at Pattaya market

Banglamung and Immigration police captured seven foreigners illegally working at Pattaya’s largest morning market in Naklua old town.

Officers accompanied by officials from the Labor Ministry blocked off all exits of the Amorn Nakorn Market around 6 a.m. April 5.







About 30 migrant workers from Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos scattered in all directions, running helter-skelter from officials even though 23 of them had perfectly legitimate visas and work permits.

The other seven, however, did not and were taken to the Chonburi Immigration Office to process for deportation.

Immigration officials said the raid was staged because Songkran was coming and police wanted to prevent “mishaps” caused by migrant workers to give Thais peace of mind.



















