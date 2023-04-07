Unhealthy levels of PM2.5 dust particles affects tourism during Songkran in Chiang Mai

By Pattaya Mail
0
452
The unhealthy levels of PM2.5 dust particles affects people’s daily life and tourism in Chiang Mai that is popular among both Thai and foreign tourists during the Songkran Thai New Year holiday in mid-April.

Working from home is one of eight measures Chiang Mai issued to cope with the air pollution in the province.

The unhealthy levels of PM2.5 dust particles affects people’s daily life and tourism in this northern province, popular among both Thai and foreign tourists during the Songkran Thai New Year holiday in mid-April.



The PM 2.5 levels hovered between 112-398 microgrammes per cubic metres on April 6 and tended to rise, prompting the governor to issue anti-dust measures, effective immediately.

The governor ordered all government agencies to implement work-from-home measures and asked private companies to allow their employees to work from home.
Service providers and restaurants are asked to arrange air-conditioned rooms for their customers.


The governor ordered all government agencies to implement work-from-home measures and asked private companies to allow their employees to work from home.






RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR