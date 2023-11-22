Pattaya consecrates second shrine to honour eight deities

Pattaya City marked a significant event on November 21, as the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, opened its second shrine in Soi Nernplabwan with a grand ceremony. The event was attended by community leaders, government officials, and representatives from both public and private sectors, who came together to witness the inauguration of the eight deities shrine.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet was among the prominent guests who participated in the auspicious occasion. He was joined by the District Chief of Banglamung, the Mayor of Nongprue Municipality, and various dignitaries. The chairman of the opening ceremony was Wisit Chavalitnititham, the President of the Thai Buddhist Association for Charitable Giving, who also graced the event with his presence.

The ceremony featured a comprehensive report by Mr. Prasit Thongthitcharoen, Vice President of the foundation, who shared the vision and mission of the shrine. The highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the shrine’s signboard and the consecration of the eight deities shrine, which was done with solemn rituals and prayers.







As part of the ceremony, an invitation was extended to the divine beings, including the Kim Ching Ariya Metrai (Puk-kui Hok) and the revered deity Goddess Guanyin. The shrine also received symbolic offerings in ceremonial bowls on the altar, signifying the establishment of this spiritual space.

























