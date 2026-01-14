Pattaya condo raids find foreign nationals violating immigration laws

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi immigration police, in collaboration with Pattaya City Police and Tourist Police, conducted a coordinated raid at a condominium on Pattaya Second Road Soi 18, uncovering a large number of foreign nationals living in violation of Thai immigration laws, Jan 12.







During the operation, officers searched the eight-story building and detained 37 individuals from various countries. Among those apprehended were two Myanmar nationals who had illegally entered Thailand, two overstaying foreigners—a Chinese man and an Uzbek woman—seven Indians working without proper permits, and twenty others who had failed to report their residence as required under Thai law.

All detainees were taken to Pattaya City Police for further legal action. Authorities said the raid underscores ongoing efforts to monitor illegal immigration and unauthorized labor in the region, ensuring compliance with the country’s immigration regulations.



































