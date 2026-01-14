Drunken tourist causes disturbance near Pattaya school, authorities step in as wife talks him down

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities acted swiftly on January 13 to calm a foreign tourist who became intoxicated and disruptive near Pattaya City School 8 along Walking Street. Officials from the Pattaya municipal task force and the Special Affairs division responded promptly to the incident.

The tourist’s Thai wife explained that her husband suffers from a neurological condition, which combined with alcohol, caused him to lose control of his emotions. Authorities engaged in careful dialogue to de-escalate the situation before escorting the tourist back to his accommodation in Jomtien Soi 9. The situation was resolved without incident.







Local residents praised the authorities’ handling, noting their patience and care: “The officers treated the tourist as if he were part of the family,” commented one observer. Others expressed concern about the public disturbance, emphasizing that intoxication can create safety hazards for both the individual and the community.



































