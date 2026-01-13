Defense Minister visits RTAF Wing 1 to review eastern border security operations

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Defense General Nattaphon Narkphanit has visited Wing 1 in Nakhon Ratchasima province to provide encouragement to pilots and personnel carrying out security missions along Thailand’s eastern border.

During the visit, Gen Nattaphon, accompanied by senior officials, received briefings on aviation operations and security mission support from relevant units before meeting commanding officers, pilots, and personnel from eight operational squadrons at Squadron 103. The trip included reviews of operational performance and discussions on mission readiness.







Officials said the minister expressed appreciation for the dedication and sacrifice of Royal Thai Air Force personnel, noting that trained pilots and service members remain the most valuable assets in national defense.

The defense minister also reviewed joint operational capabilities, noting that coordination developed through doctrine and training has been applied effectively in real-world missions. These operations have been commended for achieving objectives while limiting losses among both military personnel and civilians.





The visit concluded with inspections of aircraft hangars, aircraft displays, and operational systems, followed by a meeting with personnel at Squadron 102. The Ministry of Defence said it will continue to support Royal Thai Air Force personnel to ensure readiness, safety, and effectiveness in ongoing missions. (NNT)



































