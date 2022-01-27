Pattaya companies, ministry provide services to vulnerable groups

The Social Development and Human Security Ministry and Pattaya-area companies launched a vocational project for autistic children, older people, women and those with disabilities.

Minister Juti Krairiksh opened the “Creating Opportunity” project at Pattaya’s Sophon Supermarket to support private companies undertaking social and environmental missions through their corporate social responsibility programs.







Juti said the ministry has driven social works by emphasizing economic propulsion to bring Thailand stability, wealth and sustainability; reduce inequality in all social classes; and to give a chance to people of all genders and ages to be able to thoroughly access welfare programs.

The project aims to work with the private sector to create opportunities, careers and income for vulnerable groups.



Chonburi is the pilot province for the program and the event featured booths offering services for caregivers for autistic children, older people, women and people with disabilities. Companies could sell their wares without paying Sophon any rental charges.































