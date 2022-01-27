Soldiers, police join Pattaya officials in ‘restaurant’ crackdown

Pattaya-area officials vowed to continue their crackdown on restaurants, both real and fake, violating alcohol sales and disease-control rules.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha earlier directed local officials to pull the licenses of restaurants, and bars masquerading as them, if they sell booze outside legal hours.







Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho said Jan. 25 that police, soldiers and administrators would be working together to patrol for businesses operating beyond legal hours, especially those trying to hide the fact they’re still open by closing a front entrance while opening in the back or upstairs.



Wuttisak said officers would also set up Covid-19 testing for bar staff and customers and ensure they meet the SHA+ standard.

Any violations found and any government officials found complicit in the illegal operations will be prosecuted. Restaurant licenses will be revoked in cases where venues willingly try to operate outside legal hours, he promised.



























