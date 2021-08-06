Pattaya community isolation center staff trained

By Warapun Jaikusol
Public health officials from Banglamung Hospital lecture volunteers and staff from isolations centers in Pong, Nong Plalai and Khao Maikaew sub-districts.

Banglamung Hospital personnel trained volunteers from three Pattaya-area subdistricts operating “community isolation centers.”

Hospital Deputy Director Dr. Chanchai Limthongcharoen and technical officers met at the Khao Maikaew Subdistrict office Aug. 5, briefing Mayor Jumnien Keeteepakul and staff from isolations centers in Pong, Khao Maikaew and Nong Plalai.



The centers have been set up to prevent household transmission of the coronavirus by giving patients with mild or no symptoms – or even those who simply came into contact with a positive case – a place to go. Only minimal medical care is provided.

Center staff was taught how to prevent themselves from being infected while on duty, proper self-care and information on how to handle everything from restrooms to garbage.

Center staff were taught how to wear personal protective gear properly.



Lecturers stressed how important it is for staff to protect themselves from contracting Covid-19 while on duty.









