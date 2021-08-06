Pattaya community isolation center staff trained

Banglamung Hospital personnel trained volunteers from three Pattaya-area subdistricts operating “community isolation centers.”

Hospital Deputy Director Dr. Chanchai Limthongcharoen and technical officers met at the Khao Maikaew Subdistrict office Aug. 5, briefing Mayor Jumnien Keeteepakul and staff from isolations centers in Pong, Khao Maikaew and Nong Plalai.







The centers have been set up to prevent household transmission of the coronavirus by giving patients with mild or no symptoms – or even those who simply came into contact with a positive case – a place to go. Only minimal medical care is provided.

Center staff was taught how to prevent themselves from being infected while on duty, proper self-care and information on how to handle everything from restrooms to garbage.





























