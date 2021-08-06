Red Cross president inspects Pattaya Isolation Centre at Nong Plalai

Daily new Covid-19 cases in Thailand have surpassed the 20,000 mark forcing local governments and municipalities to set up more treatment and isolation centers.

To meet the growing demand, an increasing number of ‘hospitels’ and isolation centers are being established in and around Pattaya.







Following the conversion and opening of the Nong Plalai Community Isolation Centre Aug. 1, Supaporn Thienchai, President of Chonburi Provincial Red Cross Chapter and her committees in Chonburi and Banglamung, made a courtesy visit to the center on Aug 5. On hand to receive her were Nong Plalai Mayor Pinyo Homklin and Municipal Clerk Bavorn Moonsaku.



The team checked the center’s readiness and inspected the medical staff before the first patients arrive for confinement at the premises.

The Red Cross team presented blankets and toiletries, and face masks for use by the medical staff and occupants during their isolation period at the center.

The center has two wards with an initial 20 beds, divided equally for men and women. The authorities said that if the demand increased, more would be added. The center has sufficient bathroom and toilet facilities to accommodate a large group of people.

Many amenities, including internet and a security system, have been installed for the occupants’ safety and convenience.





























