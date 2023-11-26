Pattaya police impress with traffic management during fireworks festival

By Pattaya Mail
Thousands of vehicles crisscross a busy intersection in Pattaya, creating a chaotic traffic scene during the International Fireworks Festival 2023.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police received praise and admiration for their traffic management skills during the annual International Fireworks Festival at Pattaya Beach on November 24 and 25. The festival, which spanned a 3-kilometer stretch along the beach, attracted over 300,000 tourists, creating a huge influx of vehicles into the city.



Pol. Col. Tanapong Poti, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, led a team of traffic police to plan and execute traffic management strategies to ensure smooth and convenient access and egress for tourist vehicles. Starting at 8 p.m., they opened a dedicated traffic lane along Central Pattaya Road, which was the main route for entering the city. After the fireworks display concluded at midnight, they redirected the traffic route to North Pattaya Road, which was the main route for exiting the city.


Pol. Col. Thanapong Poti, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, directs traffic on Central Pattaya Road during the International Fireworks Festival.

The traffic management plan was executed seamlessly, ensuring efficient dispersal of vehicles and avoiding congestion and delays. Remarkably, the station chief personally took to the streets, donning a helmet and assisting in directing traffic on Central Pattaya Road. This unusual and impressive sight left a lasting impression on both locals and tourists, who expressed their appreciation and encouragement.


Long lines of jam-packed roads are seen along Pattaya Second Road as over 300,000 tourists flock to the city to watch the spectacular fireworks display.

The proactive traffic management strategies received widespread approval and satisfaction from the public. The station chief’s hands-on approach, including personally assisting in directing traffic, contributed to the smooth flow of vehicles and enhanced the overall experience of the festival. This unique and positive initiative not only showcased the dedication of the Pattaya City Police but also garnered admiration and respect from both locals and tourists.


Traffic jams on Central Pattaya Road, reflects the popularity of the International Fireworks Festival, which attracted over 300,000 tourists to Pattaya Beach. The Pattaya City Police managed the traffic flow efficiently and avoided delays and congestion.




The traffic congestion on Central Pattaya Klang Road shows the huge influx of vehicles into the city for the International Fireworks Festival. The Pattaya City Police redirected the traffic route to Pattaya North Road for swift egress from the city after the fireworks display concluded at midnight.















