Pattaya police impress with traffic management during fireworks festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police received praise and admiration for their traffic management skills during the annual International Fireworks Festival at Pattaya Beach on November 24 and 25. The festival, which spanned a 3-kilometer stretch along the beach, attracted over 300,000 tourists, creating a huge influx of vehicles into the city.







Pol. Col. Tanapong Poti, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, led a team of traffic police to plan and execute traffic management strategies to ensure smooth and convenient access and egress for tourist vehicles. Starting at 8 p.m., they opened a dedicated traffic lane along Central Pattaya Road, which was the main route for entering the city. After the fireworks display concluded at midnight, they redirected the traffic route to North Pattaya Road, which was the main route for exiting the city.







The traffic management plan was executed seamlessly, ensuring efficient dispersal of vehicles and avoiding congestion and delays. Remarkably, the station chief personally took to the streets, donning a helmet and assisting in directing traffic on Central Pattaya Road. This unusual and impressive sight left a lasting impression on both locals and tourists, who expressed their appreciation and encouragement.







The proactive traffic management strategies received widespread approval and satisfaction from the public. The station chief’s hands-on approach, including personally assisting in directing traffic, contributed to the smooth flow of vehicles and enhanced the overall experience of the festival. This unique and positive initiative not only showcased the dedication of the Pattaya City Police but also garnered admiration and respect from both locals and tourists.













































