Pattaya communities commemorate Mother’s Day by doing good deeds

To commemorate HM Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign, the Queen Mother’s 89th birthday on August 12, residents of the Soi Korphai community gathered together to pay homage and do good deeds in her honour. This day is also celebrated as Mother’s Day in Thailand.

Leaders and members of the community signed a congratulatory book before a huge portrait of the Queen and sang songs of praise to the revered mother of the Thai nation.

Food was distributed to the needy, while small groups spread out around the neighborhood conducting a big cleanup operation by cutting grass, trimming trees and tidying up the community.





























