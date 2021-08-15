Pattaya-Nongprue municipality builds new home for isolated grandma

Concerned residents in the Nong Krabok Community in Nongprue sub-district informed the city fathers that an elderly woman living alone in a shanty dwelling needed help.

On inspection of 77-year-old grandma Payong Kedpimai’s ramshackle hut, the caring government officers determined that the elderly woman’s living quarters were run down and unfit to live in. So they decided to build her a new home.







With Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak’s approval, the officers found a small plot of land in an idyllic location to build grandma’s new brick and cement dwelling.

On August 13, Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sanngam, with the “Palang Nongprue” team and Sayan Janthong, Chonburi provincial counselor, presented the new house to grandma Payong. They also brought along a basket of food and amenities as a housewarming gift.



Grandma Payong was moved to tears. Thanking the officers for their benevolence, she said, “I have lived alone in my old house for many years. Once in a while, my children and relatives bring me provisions. I exist as best as I possibly can.”

Wanchai said, “The Palang Nongprue (Nongprue Power) team, in conjunction with members of the municipality council, watch out for the welfare of our constituents. Ensuring that our citizens have adequate housing is one of our duties. We mediate between landlords and tenants when there are disputes, and we will always find a fair solution for all parties. No one should be evicted from their homes and no one should be homeless.

“This is a special case, and we always consider every case that distresses our citizens as a special one.”























