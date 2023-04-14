Pattaya closes 5 dangerous U-turns on Sukhumvit Road during Songkran

Pattaya has closed five U-turns for Songkran week, to allow for a smoother flow of traffic and the hope of saving lives.

The U-turns apparently aren’t considered deadly enough to close other times of the year, but with added Songkran traffic, they are now.







The U-turns concerned at are Djittabhawan Temple, Chonglom Temple, Khlong Thom Market, North Road and the Highway Police Station near South Pattaya Road intersection.

The U-turns will remain closed through April 20. U-turns at traffic-light intersections are allowed as usual.















