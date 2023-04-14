Pattaya begins week of Songkran water madness early

While Songkran didn’t officially begin until April 13, Pattaya, as usual, couldn’t wait to get started, with bargirls and tourists starting the splashing two days early.

Online video from bar areas showed water-throwing after dark on April 11 and in earnest all day on April 12.

Pattaya hasn’t had the official go-ahead to splash water in three years, so there certainly was some pent-up energy. It also helped that the heat-index temperature was pushing 50.







Pattaya’s infamous reputation up to nine days of water wars remains intact. Around the rest of Thailand it lasts usually three days.

Efforts to stop sales and use of high-pressure water pipes also failed miserably, as police so far have refused to enforce the law.

The finale will come April 18 in Naklua and April 19 in Pattaya and Jomtien Beach with the official “wan lai” day.

































