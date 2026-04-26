Pattaya clears clutter choking Naklua walkways near local shrine

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers in Naklua carried out an inspection and cleanup operation on April 25 to address obstructions and clutter affecting pedestrian access near San Chao Pho Si Nil Naklua.

The action followed reports of items being placed along walkways, creating difficulties for pedestrians and disrupting public order in the area. Officers moved in to assess the situation and instructed those responsible to remove belongings and clear the space.







Authorities said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to organize public areas, ensure safe passage for residents and visitors, and maintain cleanliness in key community zones.

Officials emphasized that keeping sidewalks free of obstructions is essential for safety and accessibility, particularly in busy neighborhoods like Naklua where both locals and tourists frequently pass through.

The cleared area has now been restored for normal use, with officers noting that continued monitoring and enforcement will be carried out to prevent repeat issues.

















































