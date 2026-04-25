Thai ports upgrade safety to safeguard trade and logistics

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Port Authority of Thailand is stepping up safety and risk management measures across its ports, aiming to align with international standards and reinforce confidence among shipping operators and service users amid evolving global uncertainties.

Acting Director Rattakorn Khieopaisan said the agency has integrated modern technologies and advanced safety management systems into its operations, alongside participation in the Global Ports Safety (GPS) programme in cooperation with the European Union and France.







The initiative focuses on enhancing maritime safety standards, hazardous cargo handling, and emergency response management in commercial port areas, bringing Thailand’s port operations closer to global best practices.

As part of the upgrade, the authority has developed a comprehensive emergency management system covering surveillance, alert systems, command operations, and inter-agency coordination. Emergency response plans are regularly reviewed and tested through drills and tabletop exercises designed to simulate real-world scenarios.

At the operational level, the authority has also conducted full-scale security exercises at Bangkok Port in line with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, testing readiness to handle security threats and unexpected incidents affecting vessels and port facilities.

Officials say these efforts ensure ports remain fully operational around the clock, even during crises, while maintaining high safety standards across infrastructure and logistics systems.







The authority emphasized that ongoing improvements in personnel training, operational procedures, and coordination with both public and private sector partners are key to strengthening resilience in Thailand’s maritime sector.

“Safety is at the core of port services,” Rattakorn said. “We are committed to ensuring transparent, secure, and reliable operations to support Thailand’s logistics system and maintain confidence among all stakeholders.”

















































