Pattaya cleans mud-covered road after overnight rain triggers runoff at Khao Talo

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials launched a road cleanup operation on Friday after overnight rain caused mud and soil runoff to spill onto the railway parallel road near Khao Talo, highlighting early rainy season challenges across the city. Sanitation engineering crews from Pattaya City were deployed to clear the affected stretch after dirt and debris flowed onto the roadway following heavy rainfall overnight. Authorities worked to wash down the road surface and remove accumulated mud to restore safe driving conditions for motorists using the busy route.







The incident comes as Pattaya enters the rainy season, with city officials increasing monitoring of flood-prone and runoff-risk areas, particularly locations affected by ongoing road construction, uneven surfaces, and hillside drainage. Officials have urged motorists to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain, as slippery roads, standing water, and sudden runoff can quickly create hazardous driving conditions across parts of the city. Pattaya City says relevant departments remain on standby to respond to flooding, drainage problems, and weather-related disruptions throughout the monsoon season.

















































