Pattaya cleans up wires for safety and a prettier city

PATTAYA, Thailand – A comprehensive initiative involving local authorities and engaged community members was launched on November 3 to address safety in urban areas and enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal. The maintenance project concentrated on the tidying and removing redundant telecommunication wires along Soi Tangmo off Soi Bua Khao, linking to South Pattaya Road.







Pattaya city councillor Dilok Thongnak who oversaw the operation said, “The collaborative effort highlights the significance of community involvement in maintaining safety and cleanliness in Pattaya, showcasing a proactive spirit that contributes to the city’s continual improvement.”



























